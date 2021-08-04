

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EOG Resources (EOG):



-Earnings: $907 million in Q2 vs. -$910 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.55 in Q2 vs. -$1.57 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 billion or $1.73 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.45 per share -Revenue: $4.14 billion in Q2 vs. $1.10 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EOG RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de