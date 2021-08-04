

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $424.6 million, or $3.62 per share. This compares with $85.6 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Albemarle Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $104.33 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $773.9 million from $764.0 million last year.



Albemarle Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $104.33 Mln. vs. $91.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $773.9 Mln vs. $764.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 - $3.70 Full year revenue guidance: $3.2 - $3.3 Bln



