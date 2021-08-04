

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC):



-Earnings: $642 million in Q2 vs. -$94 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.34 in Q2 vs. -$0.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $608 million or $3.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.35 per share -Revenue: $4.90 billion in Q2 vs. $4.21 billion in the same period last year.



