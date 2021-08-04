

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP):



-Earnings: -$29.7 million in Q2 vs. -$50.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.76 in Q2 vs. -$2.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.0 million or $0.65 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.63 per share -Revenue: $269.3 million in Q2 vs. $161.4 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEENAH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de