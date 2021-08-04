

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MBIA Inc. (MBI):



-Earnings: -$61 million in Q2 vs. -$106 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.23 in Q2 vs. -$1.69 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, MBIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37 million or $0.76 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.47 per share -Revenue: $18 million in Q2 vs. $114 million in the same period last year.



