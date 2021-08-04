

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $102.41 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $117.79 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Atmos Energy Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $102.41 million or $0.78 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $605.55 million from $493.00 million last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $102.41 Mln. vs. $96.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $605.55 Mln vs. $493.00 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 to $5.10



