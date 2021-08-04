

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.60 billion, or $5.26 per share. This compares with $1.22 billion, or $3.86 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 billion or $3.79 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $12.65 billion from $10.40 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.15 Bln. vs. $0.82 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.79 vs. $2.58 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $12.65 Bln vs. $10.40 Bln last year.



