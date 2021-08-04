

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $93.7 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $96.6 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $162.6 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.8% to $446.7 million from $385.7 million last year.



Ansys Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $162.6 Mln. vs. $134.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.85 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $446.7 Mln vs. $385.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.22 - $1.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $400 - $425 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.85 - $7.15 Full year revenue guidance: $1840 - $1890 Mln



