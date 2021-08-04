

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA):



-Earnings: $8.57 million in Q2 vs. -$1.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, STAAR Surgical Company reported adjusted earnings of $13.54 million or $0.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $62.37 million in Q2 vs. $35.19 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $227 - $230 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STAAR SURGICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de