

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $44.38 million, or $2.50 per share. This compares with $18.59 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.6% to $200.07 million from $130.26 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $44.38 Mln. vs. $18.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.50 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $200.07 Mln vs. $130.26 Mln last year.



