

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $222.5 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $161.9 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $199.5 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $1.29 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $199.5 Mln. vs. $168.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.10



