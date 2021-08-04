

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $80.15 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $34.67 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $55.72 million or $1.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $564.17 million from $485.06 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $55.72 Mln. vs. $44.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.69 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q2): $564.17 Mln vs. $485.06 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.03 - $6.18 Full year revenue guidance: $2.241 - $2.259 Bln



