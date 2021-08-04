

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):



-Earnings: -$35.1 million in Q2 vs. -$26.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.39 in Q2 vs. -$0.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of -$27.3 million or -$0.27 per share for the period. -Revenue: $528.0 million in Q2 vs. $401.9 M in the same period last year.



