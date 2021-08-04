

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DXC Technology Company (DXC):



-Earnings: $278 million in Q1 vs. -$205 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.07 in Q1 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, DXC Technology Company reported adjusted earnings of $218 million or $0.84 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.74 per share -Revenue: $4.14 billion in Q1 vs. $4.50 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.84 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.08 to $4.13 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.65 Full year revenue guidance: $16.6 to $16.8 Bln



