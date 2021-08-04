

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT):



-Earnings: -$81.41 million in Q2 vs. -$150.82 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.02 in Q2 vs. -$1.93 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of -$121.16 million or -$1.52 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.29 per share -Revenue: $164.09 million in Q2 vs. $137.36 million in the same period last year.



