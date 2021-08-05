

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Wednesday revised its full year 2021 outlook. The company now expects full-year earnings of $3.35 to $3.70 per share and revenues of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $3.61 per share and revenues of $3.24 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Previously, the company expected earnings of $3.25 to $3.65 per share on revenues of $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion.



The company said it lifted its sales guidance largely due to increased Lithium sales and improving Catalysts trends offset by reduced expectations for the Bromine business as a result of higher raw material costs and supply chain disruptions.



