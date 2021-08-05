

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. (SWM) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.8 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $21.5 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.6 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.6% to $377.8 million from $254.2 million last year.



Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $28.6 Mln. vs. $28.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.90 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $377.8 Mln vs. $254.2 Mln last year.



