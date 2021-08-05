

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The AES Corporation (AES):



-Earnings: $28 million in Q2 vs. -$83 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.04 in Q2 vs. -$0.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The AES Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $303 million or $0.31 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.31 per share -Revenue: $2.70 billion in Q2 vs. $2.22 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.50 to $1.58



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

