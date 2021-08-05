

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Apache Corp. (APA):



-Earnings: $310 million in Q2 vs. -$386 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.82 in Q2 vs. -$1.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Apache Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $266 million or $0.70 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.50 per share -Revenue: $1.78 billion in Q2 vs. $0.60 billion in the same period last year.



