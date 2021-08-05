

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) reported that its third-quarter net income climbed to $113.77 million or $1.79 per share, from $11.15 million or $0.18 per share in the prior year.



Non-GAAP net income was $118.8 million or $1.87 per share.



Net revenue grew to $424.32 million, from $150.45 million in the prior year.



The company currently expects net revenue in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 ending October 2, 2021 to be about $465 million +/- $20 million, and expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be about $2.00 +/- 10%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KULICKE & SOFFA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de