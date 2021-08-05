

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG reported that its Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA for fiscal year 2021 increased by 13.9% to 375.5 million euros. It includes a (out-of-period) positive income of 39.4 million euros from a retroactive price reduction for the 2020 financial year.



Earnings per share amounted to 1.18 euros. Excluding the (out-of-period) positive earnings effect from the retroactive new wholesale prices), operating earnings per share was at 1.02 euros compared to 1.05 euros in the prior year.



Revenue rose by 2.6 percent to 1.93 billion euros from 1.88 billion euros in the prior year.



The company said it was able to increase the number of customer contracts in comparison with 31 December 2020 by 280,000 to 15.11 million contracts in the first-half of 2021. Growth was based on 310,000 new mobile internet contracts, whilst the number of broadband lines decreased in the first-half 2021 slightly by 30,000 to 4.28 million. The number of broadband lines is expected to remain stable in the second half of the year.



The company confirmed its revenue forecast and expects service revenues to increase to about 3.10 billion euros compared to 3.02 billion euros. The operating EBITDA (excluding the out-of-period return of 39.4 million euros in connection with the conclusion of the national roaming agreement) is increased to 670 million euros. Previously, it was expected to increase to 650 million euros.



