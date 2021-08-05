

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG reported that its adjusted operating EBITDA for first half of 2021 improved by 2.1% to 633.8 million euros from 620.5 million euros in the same period last year.



Adjusted operating EBIT grew 4.4% to 402.4 million euros from 385.4 million euros in the prior year.



Without consideration of the positive effect on earnings from the new advance service prices for mobile communications and the Tele Columbus impairment reversals in the previous year, operating earnings per share improved 17.3% year-over-year to 1.15 euros and operating earnings per share before PPA by 9.8% year-over-year to 1.35 euros.



Consolidated sales grew by 4.4% to 2.78 billion euros from last year.



United Internet increased its full-year guidance for 2021 and now anticipates sales growth to about 5.6 billion euros compared to the previous guidance of about 5.5 billion euros. Operating EBITDA is expected to increase to about 1.25 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 1.22 billion euros.



