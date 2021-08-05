

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Evonik (EVK.DE) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income climbed to 218 million euros from 114 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.47 euro, higher than 0.24 euro last year.



Adjusted net income was 253 million euros, compared to 160 million euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.54 euro, compared to 0.34 euro a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 42 percent from last year to 649 million euros. Adj. EBITDA was clearly above pre-pandemic level, and was up 15 percent from fiscal 2019.



Sales climbed to 3.64 billion euros from prior year's 2.83 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 32 percent, thanks to significantly higher demand and improved prices.



Further, the company raised its fiscal 2021 outlook, and now expects adjusted EBITDA to be between 2.3 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros, likely ending up in upper part of range.



The company previously expected adjusted EBITDA to be between 2.1 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 was 1.91 billion euros.



Evonik now anticipates that full-year sales will be between 13.0 billion euros and 14.5 billion euros, higher than previous estimate of 12.0 billion euros to 14.0 billion euros, and up from last year's 12.2 billion euros.



