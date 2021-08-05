

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - German drug giant Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) reported that its second-quarter profit after tax more than doubled to 747 million euros or 1.71 euros per share from 289 million euros or 0.67 euros per share in the prior year.



Earnings per share pre increased by 72.3% to 2.24 euros from the previous year.



EBITDA pre for the quarter grew by 46.7% to 1.6 billion euros from the previous year.



Group net reported sales for the second-quarter increased by 18.2% to 4.9 billion euros compared with the soft, pandemic-impacted year-earlier quarter. Group organic sales increased 23.0% over the year-earlier quarter.



The company increased its fiscal year 2021 EBITDA-pre forecast to a range of 5.6 billion euros - 6.0 billion euros from the prior estimation of 5.4 billion euros - 5.8 billion euros.



The company raised its annual net sales outlook to a range of 18.8 billion euros - 19.7 billion euros from the prior outlook of 18.5 billion euros - 19.5 billion euros.



In the Healthcare business sector, Merck now expects net sales between 1.6 billion euros and 1.8 billion euros in 2022 as a result of new products from the development pipeline. The company previously assumed a sales contribution of around 2 billion euros.



For the Life Science business sector, Merck also expects significant pandemic-related sales in 2022. In the Process Solutions business, the company expects a positive net sales contribution of at least 700 million euros. Previously, at least 500 million euros was assumed.



In the Electronics business sector, in view of the continued strong performance of the semiconductor market, the company anticipates the positive market signals will continue in the medium-term.



