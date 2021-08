PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Credit Agricole Group (CRARF, CDA.L, ACA), comprising Crédit Agricole S.A. and Regional Banks, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income Group share rose 86.8 percent to 2.27 billion euros from last year's 1.48 billion euros.



Underlying net income Group share amounted to 2.37 billion euros, compared to 1.79 billion euros.



Crédit Agricole S.A.'s second-quarter net income group share was 1.97 billion euros, up from last year's 954 million euros. Underlying net income surged 46 percent to 1.62 billion euros.



Credit Agricole Group's revenues were 9.30 billion euros, up 14.9 percent from last year's 8.10 billion euros. Crédit Agricole S.A.'s revenues were 5.82 billion euros, up 18.8 percent from last year's 4.90 billion euros.



