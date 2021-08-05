

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) said Thursday it is forecasting a 15-20 percent growth in sales revenues for 2021, with EBIT margin of slightly over 20 percent, in the positive scenario, after the Group posted improved for the first half of 2021.



For the first half, the Group's profit after tax surged to 64.2 million euros from 17.9 million euros, and earnings per share rose to 5.64 euros from 1.57 euros last year.



EBIT for the period more than tripled to 84.4 million euros from last year's 27.6 million euros, and the EBIT margin rose to 22.3 percent from 9.2 percent.



Sales revenues for the half year rose 27 percent to 379.7 million euros, reflecting a positive impact in all markets worldwide.



