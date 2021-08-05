

WORBLAUFEN (dpa-AFX) - Swiss telecommunication services firm Swisscom AG (SWZCF.PK, SCMWY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net income climbed 42.1 percent to 1.05 billion Swiss francs from last year's 736 million francs.



Consolidated operating income before depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA was up on the previous year by 4.9 percent at 2.32 billion francs.



Group revenue rose 2.6 percent to 5.58 billion francs from 5.44 billion francs a year ago. Adjusted revenues grew 2 percent. In the Swiss core business, revenue increased slightly by 0.5 percent to 4.10 billion francs.



As at the end of June 2021, Swisscom had connected over 4.6 million or 86 percent of homes and businesses in Switzerland to its ultra-fast broadband service.



Looking ahead, the company raised its fiscal 2021 EBITDA outlook by about 100 million francs to between 4.4 billion francs and 4.5 billion francs.



Swisscom continues to expect net revenue of around 11.3 billion francs.



If business develops as planned, Swisscom will propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting that the dividend for the 2021 financial year should remain unchanged at 22 francs per share.



