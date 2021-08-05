

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, reported Thursday that its first-half net income increased 16 percent to 196.2 million euros from last year's 169.2 million euros.



Earnings per share rose 16 percent to 1.45 euros from 1.25 euros in the first half of the previous year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA grew 6.8 percent to 420 million euros. The EBITDA margin developed particularly well with a value of 22.0 percent, compared to last year's 21.6 percent.



Sales increased 4.8 percent to 1.91 billion euros from last year's 1.82 billion euros. Organic sales growth amounted to 9.7 percent.



Further, Symrise said it is looking ahead with confidence to the second half of the year 2021, and raised fiscal 2021 targets.



Organic sales growth is now projected to increase to above 7 percent instead of the previous forecast of 5 to 7 percent. The targeted EBITDA margin is now forecasted at above 21 percent instead of around 21 percent expected earlier.



Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, CEO of Symrise, said, 'Although the pandemic will persist, we are very confident for the coming months following the good first half of the year, and we are more confident about our performance in the future. We are therefore raising our forecast for the organic sales target, as well as for the profitability target.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYMRISE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de