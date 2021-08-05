

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kuka AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK), a German manufacturer of industrial robots and solutions for factory automation, reported Thursday that its second-quarter earnings after tax was 20.3 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 58.7 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.21 euro, compared to loss of 1.51 euros a year ago.



Sales revenues were at 808.2 million euros, 48.5 percent higher than 544.2 million euros a year ago.



The company recorded orders received at 997.7 million euros, up 81 percent from 551.7 million euros last year.



Looking ahead, based on strong results, Kuka now expects an increase in demand for fiscal 2021 in all sectors relevant to Kuka.



For 2021, the company expects positive earnings after tax at Group level. Sales revenues are expected to increase slightly, and the EBIT margin would increase and would be in the positive low-single-digit percentage range.



In the medium term, Kuka projects increased demand.



