

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Commodity trading and mining company Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to equity holders was $1.28 billion, compared to last year's loss of $2.60 billion.



Earnings per share were $0.10, compared to loss of $0.20 last year.



Funds from operations or FFO was $7.31 billion, up 98 percent from $3.69 billion a year ago.



Revenue grew 32 percent to $93.81 billion from prior year's $70.96 billion.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company expects marketing adjusted EBIT at the top end of long-term $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion p.a. Range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLENCORE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de