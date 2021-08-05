

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK) on Thursday said its consolidated sales in the first half increased 8.9% year-on-year to 2.582 billion euros from 2.372 billion euros, helped by considerable recovery of the global markets.



The group posted a significant increase in its operating result in the first half at 191 million euros compared with 96 million euros in the comparable period last year.



The company cited this improvement was attributed to sales growth during the period as well as cost reduction measures initiated in 2020 to counter the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic.



Earnings per share for continuing operations in the first half rose to 2.50 euros from 0.32 euros last year.



Looking forward to the full-year 2021, the company sees sales growth for continuing operations of between 7% and 9%.



'We have set a new record high for the operating result in the first half of a year. This makes us very confident about the coming months and fiscal 2021 as a whole,' said Armin Papperger, Chief Executive Officer of Rheinmetall AG.



