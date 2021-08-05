

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before taxation was 114 million pounds, compared to last year's hefty loss of 5.21 billion pounds.



Underlying profit before taxation was 133 million pounds, compared to loss of 3.20 billion pounds a year ago.



Earnings per share were 4.72 pence, compared to loss of 96.12 pence last year. Underlying earnings per share were 1.76 pence, compared to prior year's loss of 59.44 pence.



Revenue for the first half declined to 5.16 billion pounds from prior year's 5.67 billion pounds. Underlying revenues were 5.23 billion pounds, down from 5.41 billion pounds last year.



Looking ahead, the company continues to expect to turn free cash flow positive sometime during the second half of this year and to achieve an improvement in full year free cash outflow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROLLS-ROYCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de