

REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - High tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG (MANZF.PK) Thursday reported a rise in its consolidated net profit for the first half, but revenues slid by 8 percent, due to the interruption of work on the CIGS projects in the Solar segment and lower revenues in the Contract Manufacturing segment.



The Group's consolidated net profit for the half year rose to 9.8 million euros from 2.3 million euros, and basic earnings per share grew to 1.27 euros from 0.30 euro last year.



EBITDA for the period increased by 50 percent to 18.1 million euros, and EBITDA margin increased by 5.6 percentage points to 15.2 percent.



Manz AG's revenues for the half year slid by 8 percent to 114.4 million euros, mainly due to the interruption of work on the CIGS projects in the Solar segment caused by customers and an expected lower revenue level in the Contract Manufacturing segment.



