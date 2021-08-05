

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its total sales for the first-half of 2021 grew 12.3% to 3.87 billion euros from 3.50 billion euros last year. Organic group sales growth was 16.2%.



The Consumer Business Segment recorded organic sales growth of 13.6% in the first six months of the year.



The tesa business segment recorded a strong organic growth in sales of 28.2%.



Beiersdorf expects above-market sales growth in the high single-digit range in the Consumer Business Segment for fiscal year 2021. The EBIT margin will be at the level of the previous year due to rising material prices and increasing investments in the markets, digitization, and sustainability.



In the tesa business segment, Beiersdorf expects sales growth in the high single-digit range in 2021. The EBIT margin from operations is expected to be at the previous year's level.



Beiersdorf expects sales growth for the Group to be in the high single-digit range. The Group's EBIT margin is expected to be at the previous year's level.



