

KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - Singulus Technologies AG (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) reported a narrower loss for the first half of 2021, driven by increased sales. Also, the company expects significant sales and earnings growth for the second half of the year.



Sales for the first half of 2021 amounted to €26.0 million, higher than the previous year's sales of €16.2 million.



Net loss for the period was €8.6 million compared to €15.0 million last year. Basic loss per share was €0.97 compared to a loss of €1.69 per share in the prior year period.



In the first half of 2021, the gross profit margin developed favorably due to the higher utilization level and amounted to 27.7 % versus last year's -3.8 %



In the second quarter the order intake was improved to €28.0 million versus €3.3 million last year. The order intake in the first six months amounted to €36.0 million. Due to a major order in the Solar segment the order intake in the first half 2020 had amounted to € 66.9 million.



Overall, the order backlog continued to increase and amounted to €86.4 million compared to €77.0 million as of March 31, 2020.



