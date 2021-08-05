

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L), a packaging and paper company, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax declined to 461 million euros from last year's 466 million euros.



Basic earnings per share were 71.8 euro cents, down from 72 euro cents a year ago.



Underlying earnings per share were 70.7 euro cents, compared to 73 euro cents a year ago.



Underlying EBITDA for the half-year was 709 million euros, down 4 percent from last year, but 15 percent sequentially.



Group revenue increased to 3.63 billion euros from prior year's 3.45 billion euros.



Further, the company declared an interim dividend of 20.0 euro cents per share.



Looking ahead, Mondi said, 'While macroeconomic uncertainties remain, trading is positive. In the second half, we expect to see the full impact of the price increases implemented to date and the continued contribution from our capital investment projects. We also expect the impact of planned maintenance shuts and ongoing input cost pressures, which we aim to mitigate by our relentless focus on cost control.'



