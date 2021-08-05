

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half consolidated profit was 8.6 million euros, compared to last year's loss of 3.7 million euros in the previous year.



At 46.5 million euros, EBITDA climbed 31 percent from the previous year's 35.5 million euros. The EBITDA margin was 6.8 percent.



Revenues stood at 682.8 million euros, up 1.8 percent from previous year's 670.5 million euros.



From January to June 2021, a total of 414,489 patients were treated at our hospitals, 5.1 percent more than last year's 394,558 patients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RHOEN-KLINIKUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de