

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L) on Thursday reported narrower net loss of 376 million pounds or 9.2p per basic share in the first half, than loss of 1.088 billion pounds or 64.9p per basic share in the comparable period last year.



On adjusted basis, earnings were 20.1 million pounds or 0.5p per share in the first half compared with 17.7 million pounds or 1.0p per share last year, gaining from from recovery in Value Retail and lower net finance costs.



EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) per share reduced 16% to 69p.



Adjusted rental income in the first half declined 8% in the first half to 87.2 million pounds from 94.4 million pounds a year ago.



Like-for-like net rental income was almost flat at 67.7 million pounds compared with 67.6 million pounds reported last year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 0.2p payable in cash with an enhanced scrip alternative of 2.0p per share. The dividend is payable on 7 December to shareholders on the register as on 29 October 2021.



