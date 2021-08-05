

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The BayWa Group (BYWG) said its all three operating segments - Energy, Agriculture and Building Materials - recorded a significant year-on-year increase in earnings (EBIT) in the first half of 2021. Based on this, the Board increased its year-on-year forecast for 2021 EBIT to 'significant' (10% to 20%) from 'moderate' (1% to 5%).



First-half profit to shareholders was 41.5 million euros compared to a loss of 12.6 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 1.00 euros compared to a loss of 0.54 euros. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) improved to 144.6 million euros from 53.8 million euros, previous year.



First-half consolidated revenues was at roughly 9.3 billion euros, up 13.3% year on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAYWA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de