

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2021 decreased to $116.79 million from $192.55 million in the previous year.



Profit after tax attributable to the owners of the parent for the period declined to $59.48 million or 5.118 US cents per share from $74.82 million or 6.454 US cents per share last year.



Revenue for the period declined to $367.40 million from $448.75 million in the prior year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.0 US cents per share (US$46.3 million), to be paid to shareholders on 30 September 2021.



