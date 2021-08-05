

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Hecla Mining Co. (HL):



-Earnings: $0.65 million in Q2 vs. -$14.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Hecla Mining Co. reported adjusted earnings of $32.85 million or $0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.05 per share -Revenue: $217.98 million in Q2 vs. $166.36 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

