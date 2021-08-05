

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS.L) said the Group traded better than anticipated in the first-half period and substantially ahead of the prior year period. Underlying profit was 401% higher from last year. Group revenue increased 18% as reported and 21% in constant currency. The Board expects the performance for the year as a whole to be meaningfully ahead of its previous expectations.



First-half profit before tax was 63.8 million pounds compared to 7.7 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 33.7 pence compared to 3.8 pence. Underlying profit before income tax increased to 66.1 million pounds from 13.2 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 34.9 pence compared to 6.8 pence.



For the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, revenue increased to 932.6 million pounds from 791.4 million pounds, a year ago.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 6.0 pence. The dividend will be payable on 6 October 2021 to shareholders on the register at 3 September 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAVILLS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de