

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L, SPM) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the first-half of 2021 declined $29.6 million or 4.81 cents per share from $32.2 million or 5.23 cents per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax declined to $34.8 million from $36.0 million in the previous year.



Revenue rose to $255.1 million from $233.7 million in the previous year. Revenue was up 9 per cent or 7 per cent organic driven by continued strong demand for lab and live assurance solutions and our 5G device test solutions.



