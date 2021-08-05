

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose slightly on Thursday after data showed the country's factory orders grew more than expected in June, underpinned by strong domestic demand.



Factory orders advanced 4.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 3.2 percent fall in May, Destatis reported.



On a yearly basis, manufacturing orders advanced sharply by 26.2 percent, but down from 54.9 percent in May.



The benchmark DAX edged up 0.2 percent to 15,718 after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Automation company Siemens jumped 3.7 percent after raising profit guidance for the third time this year.



Continental AG lost more than 2 percent as the automotive supplier cut its growth forecast for the production of passenger and light commercial vehicles in 2021.



Drug maker Bayer slumped 5.7 percent as it reported a second-quarter loss and announced a deal to buy U.S. biotech company Vividion Therapeutics Inc. for as much as $2 billion.



Sportswear maker Adidas plunged 4 percent despite the company raising its outlook for full-year sales and profitability.



Online fashion retailer Zalando plummeted 8.2 percent. After reporting a 34 percent rise in second-quarter sales, the company said it expects 2021 operating profit to come in at the upper end of its forecast range.



Logistics firm Deutsche Post dropped 1 percent after backing its FY guidance.



Lufthansa shares declined 2 percent. The airline halved its losses in the second quarter compared to a year ago.



United Internet rallied 3 percent and 1&1 AG advanced 1.6 percent after lifting their FY outlook.



