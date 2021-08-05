

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors digested a slew of earnings and awaited the Bank of England's rate decision for cues on its asset purchase plans.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,124 after closing about 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday.



Glencore fell about 1 percent. The commodity trading and mining company raised expectations for its trading division, but lowered full-year guidance for nickel and coal, citing output disruptions.



Gold mining company Centamin tumbled 3 percent after its net profit for the first half of the year fell 20 percent, reflecting weaker gold production and higher unitary costs.



Real estate investment trust company Hammerson declined 1.8 percent after releasing mixed half-year results.



WPP rallied 2.3 percent. The advertising group said its revenues had returned to pre-pandemic levels a year sooner than it had expected.



Paper and packaging group Mondi jumped 2.5 percent after reporting a stable set of results for the first half.



Troubled engineering group Rolls Royce Holdings soared 3.7 percent after it moved back into the black in the first half of the year.



