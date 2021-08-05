

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Iron Mountain Inc (IRM):



-Earnings: $276.52 million in Q2 vs. -$7.11 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.95 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Iron Mountain Inc reported adjusted earnings of $245.99 million or $0.85 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.35 per share -Revenue: $1.12 billion in Q2 vs. $982 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.33 - $3.45 Full year revenue guidance: $4.42 - $ 4.52 Bln



