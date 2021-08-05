

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $202 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $94 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $287 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $3.46 billion from $2.80 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $287 Mln. vs. $216 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.86 vs. $0.65 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $3.46 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year.



