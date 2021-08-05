

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $56.06 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $62.06 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $281.41 million from $252.83 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $56.06 Mln. vs. $62.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.73 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q2): $281.41 Mln vs. $252.83 Mln last year.



