

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):



-Earnings: $99 million in Q2 vs. -$95 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.45 in Q2 vs. -$0.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $57 million or $0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.65 per share -Revenue: $1.07 billion in Q2 vs. $0.49 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 to $2.90



