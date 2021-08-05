

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $119.52 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $31.34 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $177.82 million or $1.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.0% to $445.05 million from $347.65 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $177.82 Mln. vs. $96.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.75 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $445.05 Mln vs. $347.65 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.67 - $3.83



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAMAR ADVERTISING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de